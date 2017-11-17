The Tower – November 17, 2017

Click here for our newest edition! Year 95, Edition #11! Happy Thanksgiving CUA!
In this week’s paper:
- Campus Ministry hosts events in conjunction with Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week
- Program Board introduces new philanthropic arm to make a difference, “PBGivesBack”
- Catholic introduces new Intelligence Studies program
- Federalist Society hosts discussion on upcoming controversial Masterpiece Cakeshop Supreme Court case
- CUA Graduate, Sr. Product Manager at The Washington Post, Joseph Price speaks to students
- Globe Trotters: Sophomore William Deatherage meets Pope Francis at conference in Rome!
- Sports: Football finishes successful season with win, Women’s Basketball gets #1 preseason rank!
- A&E: Photography by Adam Davies, Meet renowned violinist Alessandra Cuffaro, CUA faculty!