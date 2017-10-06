Respecting Freedom of the Press

By the Tower Staff

Here at The Tower, we have always admired our dedicated, hard-working student writers and editors since our first printed publication 95 years ago in 1922. We have always tried our best and applied our best reporting capabilities to bring viable, necessary information, private or public, to the rest of the student community as well as throughout the entire university. Because of our first amendment rights to freedom of speech and press, countless students from our publication’s rich past, informative present, and active future have utilized these basic human and civil rights in order to record and present public information or events without fear of intimidation from others or lacking details due to some form stagnation. It is quite clear that most institutions in our own civil society have always respected the freedom of an independent press from suppression of public or private information. However, here at the Catholic University of America, one institution in particular has temporarily breached this inherent freedom. That particular organization happens to be our own university’s student government. The SGA, which is directly elected by the student body on campus, seems to care about its own image rather than let the laws of the universe take its own course. While one of our newspaper contributors was at the first SGA Senate meeting of the academic school year, the contributor asked one of the SGA Senate officials to see if the proceedings could be recorded for the sake of pure accuracy when writing the story in full. The official responded saying an audio recording would not be allowed, despite it being a public event, and that the matter must be voted on by the SGA senate as a whole at its next meeting on October 16th. The Tower student staff was surprised that our own pupils would not allow us to record a public event, which was clearly advertised on The Nest and various social media sites. The bottom line is that all student organizations who host and organize public events should allow student journalists the opportunity to record everything that affects the student body as part of their rights to free press and obtaining information. What may have been a moment of confusion unfortunately came off as an attempt to disallow the student publication to accurately document the student government’s proposals. We sincerely hope the SGA will listen and act on these concerns at the next meeting.