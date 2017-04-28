In this issue:
- Opening this fall: Murphy’s to Serve as On-Campus Bar
- The Tower Elects 123rd Editor in Chief and Re-elects Managing Editor
- Senior Art Exhibition
- 2nd Annual Student Organization Awards
- Goodbyes From the Class of 2017
- Macbeth Creeps into Hartke Theatre
- Softball Secures Playoff Spot
- Globe Trotters: A Story from Cape Town
- The Tower‘s Tips and Tricks for Studying
1 thought on “CU next semester, CU!”
Something that WON’T be back next semester is the library in the Benjamin T. Rome School of Music. The Music Library is being pulled out of the music school and the collection is being placed in Mullen Library.
Thank you, CUA Tower, for your news reporting on this story this past year. Hundreds of students and alumni signed a petition against this move and despite the months of noncommittal answers to our concerns (Typical Admin response: “We have no plans to close the music library…etc”) the university went ahead and closed it anyway effective May 12. This is a real diminishment not only to the scholarship and prestige of the School of Music but also to the student experience. A sad ending for a library that has served the School of Music for over 50 years.